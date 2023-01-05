SKM mahapanchayat at Jind on January 26

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 4

A meeting of the Haryana unit of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) was held at Jind today to make an elaborate plan for the mahapanchayat of northern states slated to be organised at Jind on January 26.

Presided over by Kanwarjit Singh, the meeting constituted various organising committees, including the langar committee, finance committee, discipline committee etc.

SKM national leaders Jogender Singh Ugrahan and Dr Darshan Pal also attended the meeting. All constituent farmers’ bodies reiterated their resolve to ensure the success of the mahapanchayat likely to be attended by farmers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

“On January 26, 2021, an attempt was made to defame the agitation against farm laws and disrupt the unity of farmers from Punjab and Haryana with an intention to crush the historic struggle. The conspiracy hatched by the Centre was foiled by the vigilant farmers and the mahapanchayat is being held to mark the occasion,” said SKM leader Inderjit Singh.

The future course of action would be chalked out at the mahapanchayat, he added.