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Home / Haryana / SKM (non-political) to march to Jantar Mantar from August 16

SKM (non-political) to march to Jantar Mantar from August 16

51 farmers to walk 228 km from Data Singhwala to Delhi; peaceful kisan panchayat planned at Jantar Mantar on August 29

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:41 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) on Wednesday announced that it would organise a ‘Kisan Bachao Padyatra’
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The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) on Wednesday announced that it would organise a ‘Kisan Bachao Padyatra’ from Data Singhwala village on the Haryana-Punjab border in Jind district to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi from August 16.

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The SKM (non-political) said the march would remain peaceful and disciplined throughout.

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The announcement was made at a meeting held at the Jat Dharamshala in Jind, which was attended by farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Abhimanyu Kohad, Begraj Singh, Rajbir Chaudhary, Harshdeep Singh, Sonbir Singh, Gulab Rajput, Dinesh Sharma, Rampal Singh and Suresh Pannu. Khap leaders, including Satrol Khap president Sandeep Kharb, Ishwar Singh Lohchab and Sheeshpal Singh, were also present and expressed their support for the SKM’s demands.

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Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said 51 padyatris from across the country would participate in the entire march and cover the 228-km distance on foot. Around 200 additional participants and volunteers would assist them.

Dallewal said the participants would walk in two rows on one side of the road and no road would be blocked during the march. The padyatra would culminate in a peaceful kisan panchayat at Jantar Mantar on August 29, which would be attended by farmers from across the country, he added.

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The SKM (non-political) said its main demands included keeping agriculture, dairy, poultry and fisheries outside the proposed India-US trade agreement; enacting a law guaranteeing procurement of all crops at MSP based on the Swaminathan Commission’s C2+50 per cent formula; waiving farmers’ loans; increasing the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane; fulfilling the written assurances given by the Centre to farmer organisations for talks; and withdrawing all cases related to farmers’ movements.

Dallewal said the Union Home Minister, Haryana Chief Minister and DGP, and Delhi Police Commissioner had been informed in writing about the proposed march, its route and other arrangements.

The padyatra will pass through Data Singhwala, Narwana, Uchana, Khatkar Toll, Jind, Ludana, Gohana, Israna, Samalkha and the Singhu border before reaching Jantar Mantar in Delhi, he said.

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