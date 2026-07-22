SKM stages protest against trade deal, Jantar Mantar lathi-charge in Rohtak

Activists affiliated with farmers', students' and women's organisations under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged a protest outside the BJP's state office on Wednesday against the proposed India-US trade deal and the alleged police lathi-charge on students at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20.

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The protesters also burnt an effigy of the Prime Minister and the US President, alleging that the proposed trade deal amounted to India's "surrender" at the cost of millions of farmers and other sections of society.

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Addressing the gathering, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national vice-president Inderjit Singh said farmers had been fighting to save both "Fasal aur Nasal" in recent years. He alleged that while crops were under threat due to the proposed trade deal, nasal (future generations), who were demanding transparency and accountability, were being subjected to police brutality at Jantar Mantar, just outside Parliament.

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“Instead of dismissing Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Delhi Police, acting under the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, resorted to force against students, including girl students, Members of Parliament and the Leader of the Opposition. Such actions trample upon human rights and civil liberties and pose a serious threat to the democratic system," Singh alleged.

Earlier, a protest march, jointly led by AIKS state secretary Sumit Dalal, BKU leaders Randhir Singh and Umed Sarpanch, Kisan Pratisthan leader Mukesh Khasa, Mahila Samiti leader Jagmati Sangwan, and SFI leaders Amit, Monika Nain, Sushila and Kamlesh Siwach, proceeded from City Park to the BJP state office.

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Police erected barricades and blocked the entrance to the BJP office in view of the demonstration.

Inderjit Singh said similar protests would continue over the next two days outside the offices or residences of BJP Members of Parliament in various districts.