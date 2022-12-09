SKM's nationwide stir on Jan 26

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 8

At a meeting of the executive members, SKM leaders announced to protest across the country on January 26. To chalk out a complete strategy, the SKM members will meet here again on December 24.

This was decided by the SKM leaders who met at Gurdwara Dera Kar Sewahere today. The umbrella body of the farmer unions also decided to draft its constitution.

At the marathon meeting that lasted for five hours, farmer leaders from various parts of the country discussed the success of the protest that was held on November 26.

They also discussed the future steps to be taken against the non-fulfilment of their demands, including a law on MSP, cancellation of FIRs and justice to Lakhimpur Kheri victims etc.

They demanded the government to raise the state-advised price (SAP) of sugarcane. The leaders also raised three more demands of pension to farmers, crop insurance and debt-free farmers.

“We are going to hold a nationwide protest on January 26 to press for their demands. To chalk out the road map of the protest, we will assemble in Karnal again on December 24,” said Joginder Singh Ugrahan, a senior leader of the SKM.

He denied any rift in the SKM and said it was united and it was the same as it was during the protest at Delhi borders.

