SKM's nationwide stir on Jan 26

Karnal, December 8
At a meeting of the executive members, SKM leaders announced to protest across the country on January 26. To chalk out a complete strategy, the SKM members will meet here again on December 24.
This was decided by the SKM leaders who met at Gurdwara Dera Kar Sewahere today. The umbrella body of the farmer unions also decided to draft its constitution.
At the marathon meeting that lasted for five hours, farmer leaders from various parts of the country discussed the success of the protest that was held on November 26.
Next meeting on December 24
We are going to hold a nationwide protest on Jan 26 to press for demands. To chalk out the protest roadmap, we’ll assemble in Karnal again on Dec 24. — Joginder Singh Ugrahan, SKM
They also discussed the future steps to be taken against the non-fulfilment of their demands, including a law on MSP, cancellation of FIRs and justice to Lakhimpur Kheri victims etc.
They demanded the government to raise the state-advised price (SAP) of sugarcane. The leaders also raised three more demands of pension to farmers, crop insurance and debt-free farmers.
“We are going to hold a nationwide protest on January 26 to press for their demands. To chalk out the road map of the protest, we will assemble in Karnal again on December 24,” said Joginder Singh Ugrahan, a senior leader of the SKM.
He denied any rift in the SKM and said it was united and it was the same as it was during the protest at Delhi borders.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal Pradesh
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla today
The Congress on Thursday won 40 seats in the 68-member Assem...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress secures 43.9 per cent vote share, BJP close behind with 43 per cent, AAP gets only 1.1 per cent
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
BJP suffers setback in 3 out of 4 parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh
However, the party puts up a good show in Mandi Lok Sabha co...
Aaftab Poonawala to appear in court proceedings through video-conferencing
The 28-year-old is in judicial custody