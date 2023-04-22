 Skylight-DLF land deal: No clean chit given, says govt : The Tribune India

Skylight-DLF land deal: No clean chit given, says govt

Probe aimed to expose all those involved in conspiracy with motive of giving high financial gains to certain individuals

Skylight-DLF land deal: No clean chit given, says govt


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Maintaining that the special investigation team (SIT), constituted to investigate the transfer of land done between M/s Skylight Hospitality to M/s DLF Universal Limited, was looking into the “conspiracy” aimed at giving “financial favours” to individuals and establishing a quid pro quo involving underhand dealings, the Haryana Government today said that no “clean chit” had been given in the land deal.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said the case was still under active investigation and the SIT was still obtaining more relevant documents and also examining a number of individuals connected with the case.

Case under active investigation

The case is still under active investigation and the SIT is obtaining more relevant documents and also examining a number of individuals connected with the case. —Spokesperson, Police department

Adding that the focus of the probe was not about revenue loss to the exchequer, the spokesperson stated that the investigation aimed to expose all those who were involved in the criminal conspiracy with the motive of giving high financial gains to certain individuals.

“The focus of the SIT’s investigation is to bring out how money changed hands to benefit one individual,” the spokesperson said.

Giving details about the report submitted by the Tehsildar Manesar, Gurugram, the spokesperson said as per the report it is stated that M/s Skylight Hospitality sold 3.5 acres to M/s DLF Universal Limited on September 18, 2012, and this transfer of land has been done in accordance with the Indian Registration Act, 1908, and no regulations/rules have been violated in the said transaction.

“This report of the tehsildar is being construed as a “clean chit”, which is not the case since the investigation is not about revenue loss but about the larger picture,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said that the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh was closely monitoring the investigation in the cases involving MPs and MLAs. In this connection, progress reports were regularly submitted to the high court.

The progress report in the land deal was also part of the comprehensive reply filed by the state in the matter and was incorrectly being construed as a “clean chit”.

After a thorough review of the investigation done by senior police officials, the SIT was reconstituted.

Two experienced senior civil officers having domain knowledge of the revenue as well as town and country planning matters, had also been attached with the SIT, with the objective of expediting the investigation, said the spokesperson.

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings
Himachal

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

