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Home / Haryana / Slaps exchanged between Cong women leaders, video goes viral

Slaps exchanged between Cong women leaders, video goes viral

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 01:45 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Two women Congress leaders allegedly slapped each other during an INDIA bloc protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Faridabad on Thursday. A video purportedly showing the altercation has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Parag Sharma, who contested the Assembly election from Ballabgarh, is seen carrying a Congress banner as she walks alongside Gajna Lamba. When Lamba allegedly tried to move ahead of Sharma, the latter slapped her. Lamba retaliated with a slap, triggering a scuffle between the two leaders.

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Congress district president Baljit Kaushik and others accompanying the march intervened to pacify them.

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The protest march was taken out in Old Faridabad from Chandi Wali Dharamshala to Pathwari Mandir under the leadership of Haryana Mahila Congress president Pearl Chaudhary and district Congress president Baljit Kaushik.

When contacted, Kaushik played down the incident, saying accidental physical contact was possible when people walked together in a crowd. He said the dispute between the two women leaders would be resolved soon through a compromise.

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