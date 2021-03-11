Slow pace halts development projects

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 12

At least 10 major development projects worth several hundred crores have been running late by two years or more due to delayed payments and poor pace of work, say sources in the civic administration.

While these were launched three to four years ago, all have already missed three to four deadlines in wake of sluggish work, it is revealed. “While the deadlines were being revised, incomplete building structures and dumping of construction material has not only risked the safety and quality standards of the structures, but has also become a cause of concern for stakeholders, as the delay has led to prolonged wait,” said an official on condition of anonymity. Though the Municipal Corporation has de-listed over 10 contractors in the past one year for poor work, sources claim that delayed or held up payments to the tune of several crores has been a major stumbling block. “Though the issue of delay has been taken at various platforms, a relief is unexpected due to involvement of several agencies and lack of any accountable transparent system to keep a tab on the progress of such projects,” says SK Sharma, a social activist.

Describing the pandemic, technical and payment issues as the main cause, a senior district official said efforts were on to complete the ongoing projects soon.