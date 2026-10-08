Slow pace of procurement forces Karnal farmers into distress sales

Paddy procurement in grain markets across Karnal district continues at a slow pace, leaving scores of farmers waiting for days with their produce even a week after the state government began official procurement on September 29.

Farmers alleged that they were being forced to sit with their crop in the open as procurement agencies and rice millers had failed to turn up. They claimed many farmers were being compelled to sell paddy at rates well below the minimum support price (MSP). Rice millers attributed the delay to lengthy paperwork, multiple formalities and the newly introduced requirement of geo-fencing rice mills. They said the process of linking mills with procurement agencies was taking longer than expected due to documentation and verification requirements.

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“The new geo-fencing formalities and the long chain of paperwork have made the entire process very complicated. Linking mills with procurement agencies is taking far more time than expected,” a rice miller said on condition of anonymity.

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Farmers said they had been waiting at the markets for four to seven days. Babu, a farmer from Budhanpur Abad, said he had brought paddy from more than four acres but had been waiting for four to five days for procurement. He said the moisture content was below the permissible 17% limit, but no miller or official had approached him.

Partap of Nalvi Kalan, who brought paddy from 3.5 acres to the Karnal grain market, said farmers could not keep their crop in the fields indefinitely and urged the authorities to speed up procurement.

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Bhadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sir Chhotu Ram), alleged that farmers were being forced to sell paddy for Rs 300 to Rs 400 per quintal below the MSP. He said farmers had been waiting for six to seven days and even paddy with moisture levels of 14 to 17% was not finding buyers.

During his visit to the Jundla and Nissing grain markets, Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma heard farmers’ complaints. At Jundla, farmers alleged harassment by officials and raised concerns over moisture-testing machines giving different readings.

The DC assured farmers that their grievances would be resolved and directed officials to ensure that no farmer faced difficulty. He said he was personally monitoring procurement and the issue of rice millers not turning up would be sorted out soon.