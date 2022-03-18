Slow pace of work inconveniences commuters

Despite having the tag of Smart City, Faridabad is underdeveloped city. All major roads are damaged. For many months now, the progress work of repairing these roads is going on at a very slow pace making these accident prone and inconveniencing residents. The luke worm attitude of the government machinery is highly condemnable. The authorities must take initiative and get the pending repair work completed at the earliest. —Devinder Singh Surjewala, Faridabad

Poor civic amenities, stray cattle menace in Kalka-Pinjore Urban Complex

The DLF Valley society is located in the Kalka-Pinjore Urban Complex. Pathetic civic conditions and foul smell greet residents who go for walk on the road leading to Arawali Public School. Garbage is being dumped in the open alongside river Kaushalya which attracts herds of stray cattle in the area. Kalka Pinjor Urban Complex is the most neglected area not only in Panchkula but in entire Haryana. The authorities, specially the HSVP, must take note and improve the existing poor civic and road network issues in the area. —Col KS Bidhan (retd), Panchkula

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com