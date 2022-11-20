Slow sugarcane arrival hits ops at new sugar mill in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, November 19

Four days after the inauguration of the crushing session, the Panipat co-operative sugar mill is yet to start functioning due to the slow pace of sugarcane arrival. Only 42,500 quintal of sugarcane has arrived in the mill in the last four days. The new sugar mill has a capacity to crush 50,000 quintals of sugarcane per day.

State Minister for Cooperatives Banwari Lal, along with MP Sanjay Bhatia, inaugurated the crushing season of the mill on November 15.

The sugar mill authorities have made a tie-up with 3,567 farmers in the district for 67 lakh quintal sugarcane this season. Farmers of five villages of Sonepat district have also attached the mill this year.

The authorities have distributed slips to farmers for two lakh quintals, but the arrival of the sugarcane has not started properly so far, due to which the mill has not been started on full capacity so far, said sources.

If the plant is run on low capacity, it will cause loss to the bagasse and recovery of sugar will also be hit. That’s why the authorities are waiting for the proper arrival of the sugarcane as it needs full stock to run the plant continuously, the sources said.

There is a turbine of 28 MW in the plant which also needed to run the plant on full capacity so that 21-MW electricity could be supplied to the UHBVN.

Navdeep Singh, MD, Panipat Cooperative Sugar Mill, said to avoid the losses, we are planning to run the plant on full capacity after November 22.

“Only 42,500 quintal sugarcane has arrived so far in the mill, which is very less,” he said. “A minimum of four days of stock is required to run the plant properly,” he said. The basic reason for the slow arrival of sugarcane is the lack of labourers as maximum labourers and farmers are busy in wheat sowing and paddy harvesting, he added.

We have been hoping that the proper arrival of the sugarcane would start after November 22 after which the plant would be run on its full capacity, the MD claimed.