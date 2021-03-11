Slums mushroom in Faridabad, no plan to curb growth

Despite the claims of rehabilitation and providing alternate housing to shanties and slum dwellers, clusters continue to remain a prominent feature in the city. These slums and shanties have been built on occupying the government land here. While almost all main roads, highways and railway tracks passing through the city are dotted with unauthorised clusters, some of these are more than three decades old. These clusters are easy settling spots for migrant labourers and workers. Many of these establishments have taken the shape of densely populated residential colonies. Hundreds of shanties continue to encroach the government land between Gurugram Canal and the bypass highway, which is being converted into 12-lane expressway to connect Delhi and Mumbai. Existence of such shanties alongside the main roads gives a shabby look to the city. It is ironical that despite being included in the Smart city project, these continue to mushroom, with no check on their growth by the authorities concerned. The authorities need to chalk out a plan and act on it as soon as possible. Faridabad

Karnal admn turns blind eye to issues being faced by residents

A considerable amount of budget is being spent by the Karnal administration on developing parks and open gyms, but the authorities have failed to notice a shortage of safai karamcharis. The authorities have taken no action to curb stray cattle menace, owing to which, many streets and roads in the district are dotted with cow dung. Green belts have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and insects. Waterlogging is another issue residents have to deal with every day. It is high time that the district administration hire sufficient number of manpower for cleaning of roads and parks, and to ensure that cleanliness is maintained in the city. Dr Puja Mann, Karnal

Pits dug by telecom company left unfilled

To lay down underground wires, Jio Fibre had dug up all roads in C-block area of Sirsa, but have failed to fill the pits back. The open pits are now filled with rainwater. These pits have become smelly and a breeding ground for mosquitoes. There is a great danger of spread of dengue in the area. We have regularly submitted complaints to civic authorities and officials of Jio, but our complaints have fallen on deaf ears. RM Midha, Sirsa

