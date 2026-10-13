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Home / Haryana / Small wins, big losses: Fatehabad police caution youth against online betting

Small wins, big losses: Fatehabad police caution youth against online betting

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Sirsa, Updated At : 11:07 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Superintendent of Police Nikita Khattar said online gaming should be treated as a form of entertainment rather than a means of making quick money. Photo: iStock
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The Fatehabad police have issued an advisory warning people, particularly youngsters, against illegal online betting and gambling.

Superintendent of Police Nikita Khattar said online gaming should be treated as a form of entertainment rather than a means of making quick money. She warned that attractive bonuses and initial small wins often lured users into placing larger bets, resulting in financial losses, debt, mental stress and family disputes.

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The SP urged youngsters to stay away from suspicious gaming applications, websites and betting groups on WhatsApp and Telegram. She also advised parents to monitor their children’s online activities and financial transactions.

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Under the Online Gaming Promotion and Regulation Act, 2025, violations involving prohibited online money games may attract imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1 crore, or both. Illegal advertising can also invite penalties.

Citizens were advised not to share one-time passwords (OTPs), UPI PINs or banking details with anyone. Victims of cyber fraud can call the helpline number 1930 or report incidents at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

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