Smart farming needs AI, but growers’ experience is soul of agriculture: Minister Shyam Singh Rana

State Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana recently said AI is the future of smart farming, but the farmers’ experience remains the soul of agriculture. Cabinet Minister Shyam Singh Rana was addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day 8th Mango Fair, held on Saturday at the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence of Sub-Tropical Fruit in Ladwa.

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He said, “India is emerging as the world’s fastest-growing economy; the greatest strengths driving this journey are our villages, farmers and agriculture. Farmers will only receive the full value of their hard work when they also become a force in the market. It is with this vision that a network of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) is being established across the country.”

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Earlier, he inspected the centre’s nursery and inquired about the methods used to cultivate the saplings. He also visited stalls set up by progressive farmers from various states and showed a keen interest in the diverse varieties of mangoes on display.

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The minister said over 200 mango varieties were showcased at the fair—a testament to the experience, innovation and diligence of the farmers. To realise the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, agriculture must also be adapted for the future. The world is currently discussing Artificial Intelligence (AI), and our farmers stand to gain the most from it. Knowing soil nutrient deficiencies, optimal irrigation times, profitable crop choices, early signs of disease and market demand in advance can save time, reduce costs and boost income.

He highlighted that drones are now conducting farm surveys, AI is analysing soil health and weather updates are accessible directly on mobile phones. AI-based digital accounting allows farmers to track their expenses and income right on their mobile devices. This is the future of smart farming. While technology can show the way, the farmer’s experience remains the soul of agriculture; therefore, tradition and technology will move forward hand-in-hand.

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Shyam Singh Rana stated that landholdings are shrinking; therefore, the government is encouraging farmers to cultivate horticultural crops. He mentioned that the government is also promoting natural farming.

In the coming years, Haryana’s farmers will set a new global benchmark through modern technology, natural farming, horticulture and value addition.