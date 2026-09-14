Smart India Hackathon’s internal round conducted at NIT-Kurukshetra

The Internal Round of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2026 was conducted at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, by the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC).

The participating teams worked continuously throughout the 24-hour hackathon, demonstrating their technical skills, creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving abilities.

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As per NIT spokesman, as a crucial component of the internal round, the prototypes and solutions developed by the participating teams were evaluated by the faculty members of NIT, Kurukshetra, on parameters, including problem understanding, novelty and innovation, proposed solution, technical feasibility, scalability, and potential impact.

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Following the evaluation, the best-performing teams were shortlisted to represent NIT, Kurukshetra, in the subsequent stages of Smart India Hackathon 2026.