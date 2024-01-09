Smartphones given to anganwari workers

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, January 8

State Minister of Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda on Monday distributed mobile phones to anganwari workers during an event held at the grain market in Kaithal. She said mobile phones were being distributed to anganwari workers, supervisors and Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) at a total cost of around Rs 28 crore.

She said as many as 1,270 anganwari workers, 49 supervisers and seven Women and Child Development Project Officers in Kaithal district had been given the facility. She said 25,962 anganwari workers, 1,016 supervisers, and 148 CDPOs across 22 districts of the state would be given the facility. with mobile phones. In Kaithal district, 1,326 mobile phones were distributed.

The minister highlighted the benefits of connecting 25,962 anganwari centres in the state with solar energy. She also mentioned plans about the opening of 4,000 more play schools.

With the availability of smart phones, all beneficiaries under the nutrition campaign can be easily tracked, she said.

