SMO, health worker arrested in Nuh while accepting Rs 2.50 lakh to tamper POCSO medical report

The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) arrested the Senior Medical Officer (SMO) in Nuh, and a Health Department employee (MPHW), while accepting a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh for tampering a POCSO medical report.

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The arrested individual has been identified as Monu Sharma, an MPHW at PHC Pinangwan, Nuh district. Dr Birpal, SMO at PHC Pinangwan, has also been implicated as an accused. The bribe amount of Rs 2.50 lakh was recovered during the operation.

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The complainant stated that a case had been registered against his son at the Pinangwan police station under Section 4(2) of the POCSO Act, 2012, and Section 351(3) of the BNS. The accused MPHW, Monu Sharma, allegedly contacted the complainant during the victim’s medical examination and assured him that he would swap the victim’s medical sample and provide a favourable opinion in the Medical Legal Report (MLR) to save his son. Initially, a bribe of Rs 15,000 was demanded for this task; Rs 5,000 was paid in cash, and Rs 10,000 was transferred via a phone number. Subsequently, the accused repeatedly contacted the complainant, demanding bribes under the pretext of settling the matter and ensuring the proceedings went in his favour. During subsequent discussions regarding the matter, the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh and ultimately asked the complainant to bring Rs 2.50 lakh. The complainant reported this to the SV&ACB.

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Following verification of the complaint, a team led by SV&ACB Faridabad executed a trap operation. Acting in accordance with established procedure, the accused, Monu Sharma, was arrested red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh. The bribe amount was also recovered.

In this regard, a case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the SV&ACB police station, Gurugram.

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ACB Chief Arshinder Singh Chawla stated that there is no place for corruption in the government system. Strict action, in accordance with the law, will be taken against any officer or employee upon receipt of a complaint regarding the demand or acceptance of a bribe, he added.