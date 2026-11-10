Smog chokes Gurugram, Faridabad

A day after Diwali, Gurugram and Faridabad continued to breathe toxic air on Monday, with the air quality index (AQI) remaining in the ‘very poor’ category. Despite restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court, firecrackers continued to be burst across both cities, adding to the pollution burden.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Gurugram recorded an AQI of 328 and Faridabad 342, while Manesar reported 338. Under the CPCB classification, an AQI between 301 and 400 falls in the ‘very poor’ category, which can cause respiratory illnesses on prolonged exposure.

The situation was worse at several monitoring stations, which recorded ‘severe’ air quality. Faridabad's Sector 11 station registered an AQI of 412, while TERI Gram in Gurugram recorded 408. An AQI above 400 can affect even healthy people and pose serious health risks to those with existing ailments.

The restrictions on firecrackers appeared to have had little impact on the ground, with bursting continuing beyond the permitted hours. The Supreme Court had allowed only certified green crackers for one hour in the morning and between 8 pm and 10 pm on November 7 and 8. However, fireworks continued beyond the stipulated window across the Delhi-NCR region, adding to the smoke from vehicular emissions and stubble burning.

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Although pollution levels showed a marginal improvement during the day, the smog thickened again by evening. Firecrackers continued to be burst in Gurugram and Faridabad even on Monday evening.

Unfavourable weather conditions have compounded the problem. Low wind speeds and poor atmospheric ventilation are preventing pollutants from dispersing and trapping them close to the ground. The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast a possible deterioration to the ‘severe’ category across Delhi-NCR from Monday, with the situation likely to persist for several days. Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is already in force across the region.

In neighbouring Delhi, the city-wide AQI stood at 368 at 7 am, with 15 monitoring stations reporting ‘severe’ pollution levels.

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With air quality deteriorating, children, the elderly and people suffering from asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart ailments have been advised to avoid outdoor exercise and keep windows closed during peak pollution hours. Residents have also been advised to wear well-fitted N95 masks while outdoors and check pollution levels on the CPCB's Sameer app before stepping out.