Smriti Irani steals the show at BJP’s padyatra in Rohtak

While political speeches and slogans dominated the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ padyatra in Rohtak on Sunday, former Union Minister and the party’s Haryana in-charge Smriti Irani drew considerable attention, with people enthusiastically calling out to her, waving and waiting for an opportunity to shake hands or get a photograph with her.

Standing on a metal step attached to the rear of a saffron-coloured SUVbearing Gujarat registration number for nearly half an hour, the actress-turned-politician continued to acknowledge the crowd with waves and folded hands. Her interaction with people emerged as one of the major highlights of the padyatra.

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The vehicle had been specially equipped for public addresses by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary and BJP state president Archana Gupta at Bapu Park, the concluding point of the march, located outside the local residence of former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Hooda.

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The march was organised to counter the Opposition’s allegations over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and claims of vote theft. Smriti’s interaction with the crowd, however, became a talking point.

Many people gathered around the vehicle to capture her on their mobile phones, calling out to her for photographs. Some greeted her from a distance, while others shook hands with her. Irani responded with waves and folded hands and also greeted women party workers and volunteers.

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The interaction continued for nearly half an hour, prompting the police to step up crowd-management efforts. When some people raised slogans while Nabin was addressing the gathering, Irani gestured to them to stop and listen to his speech.

Suman, a middle-aged woman, was delighted to get a photograph with Irani. “I have been a fan of the actor since her television days in the popular serial ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, which was first telecast more than two decades ago. Smriti made my day by shaking hands with me and getting a photograph clicked,” she said.

Raj Bala, another woman who got a photograph with Irani, said she admired her both as an actor and as a political leader. Sunday’s interaction had given her another reason to appreciate her. “Smriti is not only a good actress and leader but also a good human being. Her gesture today proved that,” she said.