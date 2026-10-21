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Home / Haryana / Smriti Irani to begin two-day visit to Haryana on Oct 22

Smriti Irani to begin two-day visit to Haryana on Oct 22

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:16 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The newly appointed state in-charge of BJP, former Union Minister Smriti Irani, and co-in-charge Bhola Singh will arrive in Panchkula on Oct 22.
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The newly appointed state in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party, former Union Minister Smriti Irani, and co-in-charge Bhola Singh will arrive in Panchkula on Thursday and hold back-to-back meetings over the two days of their stay.

Separate meetings are proposed with the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state president Archana Gupta, state organisation General Secretary Pawan Rana, Core Committee, State Office Bearers, district in-charges, district presidents and all senior leaders.

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During these meetings, the current status of the organisation, the activities of the party in the districts, the role of workers and the subject of effective implementation of organisational schemes will be discussed.

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“The in-charge and co-in-charge will arrive tomorrow morning and will interact with the party leaders over the next two days. The idea of the meetings is to hold a dialogue with the state office bearers, district presidents and district in-charges, review of organisational work at the district level. Since it is their first visit to the state, their schedule is very tightly packed,” Archana Gupta said.

While a meeting of the BJP's core group is also proposed during the two-day stay, the two in-charges will meet the MPs, the Union Ministers, ministers of the Haryana Government as well separately.

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The state chief spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said discussions would be held on the political situation of the state, public welfare priorities of the government, development works, issues related to the people and effective coordination between the organisation and the government. A meeting with Vichar Parivar is also proposed during the stay. The purpose of this dialogue will be to discuss the ideological coordination, social interaction and activities being carried out in the interest of the nation and society.

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