Smugglers push cows off moving vehicle in 10-km chase with cops

Smugglers push cows off moving vehicle in 10-km chase with cops

Four injured cattle recovered, another dead
Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:54 AM Jul 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Some cow smugglers pelted stones on cow vigilantes after being chased by them, and the police, in Nuh district in the wee hours on Saturday. The smugglers drove a pick-up jeep for about 10 km to escape the police and the cow vigilantes.

They pushed cows onto the road from their moving vehicle, and fled, abandoning the jeep near Kolgaon village. An FIR has registered against five persons at the Ferozpur Jhirka police station in this regard.

According to the cow vigilantes, they had received information that some smugglers were bringing cattle from Rajasthan to Mewat in a pick-up vehicle for slaughter.

On receiving information, the police, and the cow vigilantes, blocked the Mundaka border.

At around 3 am, a pick-up jeep was spotted, and the police team tried to stop it. However, the smugglers did not stop. The cow vigilantes alleged that the accused fired at them, but they narrowly escaped. Inspector Subhash Singh said, after getting information, his team reached the spot and searched the vehicle. A total of five cattle were loaded in the jeep.

The accused had pushed four of the smuggled cattle from the moving vehicle, after which one died.

“Four injured cows have been sent to a gaushala. The police have identified the accused, and they will be arrested soon,” Singh said.

