 Snatchers in Gurugram shift focus from gold to phones : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Snatchers in Gurugram shift focus from gold to phones

Snatchers in Gurugram shift focus from gold to phones

Snatchers in Gurugram shift focus from gold to phones

The snatchers appear to have shifted their focus from gold ornaments to smartphones in Gurugram city as selling jewellery has become a Herculean task for them, say officials. - File photo



Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, July 1

The snatchers appear to have shifted their focus from gold ornaments to smartphones in Gurugram city as selling jewellery has become a Herculean task for them, say officials.

Not easy to sell jewellery

  • Snatchers avoid targeting people wearing gold ornaments as they face trouble in selling jewellery because goldsmiths avoid buying stolen items.
  • In case of mobile phones, snatchers dismantle these to sell them in parts or get IMEI numbers changed.

According to the police data, snatchings this year have decreased as compared to those of last year as 80 such cases have been reported in the past six months while 218 cases were seen last year. The snatching hotspots are metro stations, IFFCO Chowk, Sector 29 market, Sector 56, Udyog Vihar, Bani square and shopping malls.

Drop in snatching cases

Snatching cases have decreased as compared to last year. Snatchers now focus more on smartphones. We are trying to nab them. Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime)

A senior crime investigator said snatchers in the past three years had been targeting women to snatch their gold ornaments, but now they are targeting smartphones as they face trouble in selling jewellery because goldsmiths mostly avoid buying stolen items.

Another investigator of the crime unit said snatchers dismantle expensive phones, such as iPhones, to sell them in parts. In case of Android phones, snatchers get their IMEI numbers changed and sell in different telecom circles.

Another reason behind decrease in the snatchings of gold chains is hesitation of women to put on expensive ornaments. “Due to an increase in snatching cases, now customers demand light-weight chains. Earlier, customers bought mostly heavy gold chains,” said Rajan, a city-based jeweller.

ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said, “A dedicated team of the crime unit has been working to curb snatchings. Compared to last year, there has been a considerable decrease in snatching incidents this year. The snatchers have now focused more on smartphones.” Three mobile phones were snatched in the city on Thursday. In one case, two phone snatchers were caught by passersby after their bike fell after skidding.

The city has in the past seen a gang of snatchers that came from Chennai to Gurugram and returned to Chennai by air after snatching gold chain and other valuables.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

25 passengers charred to death as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra; 8 survive, driver booked

2
Amritsar

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

3
Punjab

Punjab Government to buy private thermal power plant: CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Chandigarh

Western Army Commander retires after 40 yrs of service

5
Nation

Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar assumes charge as Western Army Commander

6
Punjab

Two employees suspended, probe ordered after SGPC detects financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore

7
Punjab

IAS officer Anurag Verma assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

8
Sports

'No Fire In Babylon': ODI World Cup to be held without West Indies for first time

9
Haryana

Four arrested from Ambala for firing at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

10
Nation

Gujarat High Court rejects social activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea, asks her to surrender immediately

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says FM

Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says Finance Minister

Wants momentum to continue to power economy

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

Will act as soon as we get UCC draft: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Will act as soon as we get Uniform Civil Code draft: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11

Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11

Delhi ordinance issue to rock session, some proceedings to b...

Supreme Court relief for Teesta Setalvad, stays Gujarat High Court’s surrender order over riots

Supreme Court relief for Teesta Setalvad, stays Gujarat High Court's surrender order over riots


Cities

View All

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Amritsar: DIG booked for ‘freeing’ drug peddler for bribe

Katra Sher Singh park sans sanitation staff

Vigilance arrests patwari, reader to tehsildar for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Juvenile among four held for stabbing man

Bangladesh Railways looks at India's CSIO for installing elephant warning system along its new rail tracks

Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar assumes charge as Western Army Commander

Sector 25 couple arrested with 103 gram of heroin

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

NTA answer key errors likely due to typos, UGC head seeks feedback

Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

Four arrested for operating illegal scrapyards

1 held for mortgage fraud

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Sushil Kumar Rinku now eyes Chaudhary’s Assembly segment Phillaur

Cable mess: Tangled wires mar Rajinder Nagar’s beauty

Kapurthala ex-SHO booked for ‘letting’ travel agent walk free

State of parks: Named after ex-MLA, this park needs repair

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

Rape victim attempts self-immolation outside CP’s office

Short spell of rain leaves many areas waterlogged

MC fails to fix faulty drainage system on elevated road in Ludhiana

2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented

Government looks at staff rationalisation

Government looks at staff rationalisation

‘Zameen Prapti’ panel holds protest

Students take oath against drug abuse