Snatchers in Gurugram shift focus from gold to phones

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, July 1

The snatchers appear to have shifted their focus from gold ornaments to smartphones in Gurugram city as selling jewellery has become a Herculean task for them, say officials.

Not easy to sell jewellery Snatchers avoid targeting people wearing gold ornaments as they face trouble in selling jewellery because goldsmiths avoid buying stolen items.

In case of mobile phones, snatchers dismantle these to sell them in parts or get IMEI numbers changed.

According to the police data, snatchings this year have decreased as compared to those of last year as 80 such cases have been reported in the past six months while 218 cases were seen last year. The snatching hotspots are metro stations, IFFCO Chowk, Sector 29 market, Sector 56, Udyog Vihar, Bani square and shopping malls.

Drop in snatching cases Snatching cases have decreased as compared to last year. Snatchers now focus more on smartphones. We are trying to nab them. Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime)

A senior crime investigator said snatchers in the past three years had been targeting women to snatch their gold ornaments, but now they are targeting smartphones as they face trouble in selling jewellery because goldsmiths mostly avoid buying stolen items.

Another investigator of the crime unit said snatchers dismantle expensive phones, such as iPhones, to sell them in parts. In case of Android phones, snatchers get their IMEI numbers changed and sell in different telecom circles.

Another reason behind decrease in the snatchings of gold chains is hesitation of women to put on expensive ornaments. “Due to an increase in snatching cases, now customers demand light-weight chains. Earlier, customers bought mostly heavy gold chains,” said Rajan, a city-based jeweller.

ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said, “A dedicated team of the crime unit has been working to curb snatchings. Compared to last year, there has been a considerable decrease in snatching incidents this year. The snatchers have now focused more on smartphones.” Three mobile phones were snatched in the city on Thursday. In one case, two phone snatchers were caught by passersby after their bike fell after skidding.

The city has in the past seen a gang of snatchers that came from Chennai to Gurugram and returned to Chennai by air after snatching gold chain and other valuables.