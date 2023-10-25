Snatching bid foiled, one held in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 24

A bike-borne snatcher was caught after his vehicle skidded after he snatched a mobile phone from a man in the Udyog Vihar area.

The complainant, Triloki Mehto, said the incident took place when he was going to his office located in Udyog Vihar phase 3 from his house in Dundahera village on Monday.

“While I was going to the company, a bike rider came from behind and snatched my mobile. In his effort to run away, the bike went out of control. I caught him with the help of people and informed the police. A police team reached the spot and nabbed the accused,” Mehto said in his complaint.

The police said an FIR was registered and the suspect was arrested. The suspect has been identified as Sahabuddin, a native of Bihar. He sustained injuries also after falling down from his motorcycle.

“We have recovered the stolen mobile from the possession of the accused and further probe is underway”, said a senior police officer.

#Gurugram