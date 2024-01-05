Sniffer dogs deployed to help Narcotics Control Bureau fight drug menace

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 4

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has recently roped in five sniffer dogs to help different teams in tracing drugs and busting smuggling networks. These dogs have proved to be helpful for the HSNCB in fighting against the drug menace.

Kaithal cops rope in canines too Kaithal: Apart from the HSNCB, the Kaithal district police have also deployed two sniffer dogs on the Haryana-Punjab border to check the drug menace. The police with the help of these dogs check vehicles. “We have deployed two dogs on the border to seize narcotics. We are hopeful that these dogs will help us in controlling the drug menace,” said Upasana, Superintendent of Police SP, Kaithal.

They have helped the police in the recovery of 1,385 gm of ganja patti, 85.30 gm of heroin, 4.05 kg of opium, 102 gm of charas, and 25 kg of doda post in the past two months. The drugs were hidden at various places, including vehicles, and were being supplied to different parts of the state and nearby states.

The dogs, named Marshal, Charlie, Simba, Michale and Bolt, have been deployed at the HSNCB units in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani, Hisar and Sirsa, respectively. These dogs have been well-trained to detect narcotics and are supervised by the handlers of different units.

“Sniffer dogs are deployed in various search operations. Their sense of smell helps in uncovering concealed drugs worth lakhs that are hidden at different places, including vehicles. They have also assisted the HSNCB in arresting some drug peddlers and suppliers involved in the illegal trade of narcotics,” said Shashank Kumar Sawan, Superintendent of Police (SP), HSNCB.

The SP said the sniffer dogs had not only helped the HSNCB in fighting the drug menace but also boosted the morale of the HSNCB units. The dogs have become an integral part of the HSNCB family and are treated with love and care by the handlers and the staff.

The Haryana Police and the HSNCB registered 3,757 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 5,350 persons from January 1 to December 26, 2023. They also confiscated 590kg charas, 4,590 kg ganja, 33kg heroin, 151 injection vials, 235 kg morphine, 310 kg opium, 33,602kg poppy husk, 7.53kg smack, 41.61kg sulfa and other drugs, said the data.

