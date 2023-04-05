 Sniffing out narcotics : The Tribune India

Sniffing out narcotics

To curb the smuggling of narcotics and explosives, the Nuh police have now started a special checking of vehicles with the help of their sniffer dog Jackie.



Our Correspondent

Nuh, April 4

To curb the smuggling of narcotics and explosives, the Nuh police have now started a special checking of vehicles with the help of their sniffer dog Jackie.

When Jackie is on duty, no criminal involved in the transportation of narcotics and explosives can escape. Varun Singla, SP, Nuh

The German shepherd helps cops check vehicles at various police checkpoints in the district.

One-year-old Jackie joined the Nuh police two months ago and is working in two shifts. A duty chart is also prepared for him. He checks vehicles for 45 minutes and then rests for a while before getting back to work.

