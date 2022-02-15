Social activist Abhay Ram dies at 68

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 14

Noted social reformer of the region Master Abhay Ram, a strong advocate of gender equality, died at Dandoor village in the district. He was 68. His last rites were performed in his native Gorakhpur village of Fatehabad district, where his daughter Seema Devi lit the pyre.

A physical education teacher, Abhay Ram had promoted participation of girls in sports and extra-curricular activities during his service. After retirement, he carried on the mission to encourage villagers not to discriminate between girls and boys in the family. He led by example, as he not only ensured education to his three daughters but also put conditions on not to give any dowry in their marriages.

His son Sandeep Siwach, who is a farm activist, said his father was impressed by the ideas and ideals of Comrade Krishan Swaroop Gorakhpuria, a renowned social activist. He said his father had wished that there should be no community feast on the demise of elderly persons. “We have donated the money meant for organising a community feast to the government school in the village,” he said.