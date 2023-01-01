Social activists organise protest, want Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh sacked

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 31

Activists of various social organisations held a protest and burnt effigies of Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, state government and the Haryana State Commission for Women near the mini secretariat here today. They were demanding the removal of Sandeep Singh as minister.

“No fair probe is possible without sacking the minister. Women players are not safe and made to work in hostile and anti-women atmosphere in the state. It is surprising that neither the state government, nor the women commission is taking action against the minister despite a written complaint by the victim. Moreover, the victim is being dissuaded to raise her voice,” said Dr Jagmati Sangwan, a Bhim Awardee and national vice-president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA). She said how a minister facing serious allegations could remain in office.

Janvadi Mahila Samiti leader Savita said such protests had been held in 11 districts following a call given by her organisation. Representatives of the Nagrik Manch, Students Federation of India, Kisan Sabha, besides some retired employees took part in the protest.