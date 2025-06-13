Social organisations join hands with MC to keep Yamunanagar clean

A number of social organisations have come forward to help Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), in the cleanliness drive being run under the Swachhata Pakhwada.

Today, teams of the MCYJ along with social organisations held a cleanliness drive in Ward No. 8 and 9 of the city. The teams also made people aware about the importance of cleanliness. According to information, under this drive being run on the instructions of Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Akhil Pilani, employees of the MCYJ, along with members of social organisations and colony residents, carried out a special cleanliness drive near Lal Dwara Mandir falling in Ward No. 9 and at Nehru Park in Ward No. 8.

During this drive, people were made aware not to throw garbage in the open, to separate dry and wet waste and put it in vehicles of the MCYJ. As per available information, this drive is being held under the supervision of Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Harjeet Singh from Ward No. 1 to 7, CSI Vinod Beniwal from Ward No. 8 to 15 and CSI Anil Nain from Ward No. 16 to 22. The Swachhata Pakhwada will be run till June 21. “Besides carrying out cleanliness work, under this drive, people are being made aware about not using polythene bags, not throwing garbage in the open and putting waste in vehicles of the MCYJ only,” said CSI Anil Nain.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar said all residents should cooperate in this campaign.