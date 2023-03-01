Social organisations throng civic body office with stray cattle

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 28

As stray cattle continue to roam freely in urban areas, representatives of different social organisations and NGOs today reached the Municipal Corporation, Ambala City, with a tractor-trailer loaded with stray cattle and staged a dharna outside the building.

The social workers said despite repeated requests, the corporation had failed to shift the cattle to the gaushalas.

Ajay Chawla, president of Sri Krishna Sewa Society, said, “Cattle can be seen roaming on roads posing risk to commuters. Sometimes, the cattle appear from nowhere on roads, jeopardising the lives of commuters. Not only the commuters, the cattle also get injured. The administration should take action against dairy owners who release their cattle on the roads after milking them.” Bharat, president of Vande Matram Dal, said, “We have been treating the injured cattle for the past several years and requesting the administration to shift the cattle to the gaushalas to make the roads safe, but to no avail. Today, we got nearly 10 heads of cattle to the MC to mark our protest.”

The social organisations lifted their dharna after getting assurance from the corporation officials of taking a decision regarding the shifting of the stray cattle to the gaushalas in the next House meeting of the MC. The cattle brought by the social organisations were shifted to the Sullar gaushala. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Jitender Singh said, “The matter will be raised in the next House meeting of the municipal corporation. A decision regarding providing financial aid to the gaushalas to keep stray cattle is to be taken up at the meeting. The Chief Sanitary Inspector has been directed to contact the Animal Husbandry Department to make arrangements for the cattle.” The Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation, Ambala, Rajesh Mehta, said, “Stray cattle have been a major issue in the city areas, but the corporation officials have not been taking adequate measures to provide relief to the residents. We will take up the matter at the House meeting.”