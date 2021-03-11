Social outfits to donate fodder for cow sheds in Mahendragarh

Mahendragarh, May 2
Amid the ongoing fodder crisis, social outfits of various communities have come forward to donate fodder, following the call given by Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Punia in this respect.
Social outfits have assured the district authorities that they would arrange at least 10,000 quintals of fodder for all cow sheds in the Mahendragarh sub division.
SDM Dinesh Kumar said a special committee comprising members of all social outfits had also been formed for the purpose.
“The committee will visit every cowshed in the sub division to collect information about their daily requirement of fodder. Thereafter, it will provide fodder to cow sheds as per their need,” he said.
