Social security pension to dead, HC calls for affidavit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 24

Taking up the matter revolving around the release of social security pension to the dead in Haryana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked Haryana Director-General, State Vigilance Bureau, about the involvement of persons identifying the deceased for illegal disbursement.

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also asked the Principal Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, to file an affidavit giving details about reasons for delay in taking action on the report furnished by the CAG and subsequent committees on illegal disbursements.

“The affidavit shall also place on record the office noting files and giving details of the officials who delayed the file; the period during which it remained pending with them and all those officers who remained posted as directors or Principal Secretaries/ACS of the department. He is also required to furnish the details of the action to be taken against departmental officers who were seemingly more interested in saving the violators and the illegal beneficiaries than performing their duties as per law,” Justice Bhardwaj added.

The Bench was hearing a petition against the CBI and other respondents by Rakesh Bains and another petitioner through counsel Pardeep Kumar Rapria. The matter will now come up for hearing on May 25.