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Home / Haryana / Social work, havan mark former CM Hooda’s birthday in Rohtak

Social work, havan mark former CM Hooda’s birthday in Rohtak

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:01 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders and workers celebrate Bhupinder Hooda’s birthday. Tribune Photo
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The birthday of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda was celebrated with enthusiasm by Congress workers and office-bearers at Congress Bhawan on Tuesday, with multiple events being organised.

Rohtak District Urban Congress president Kuldeep KD said the celebrations began with a havan yagna, performed amid Vedic chants. “The party leaders and workers prayed for Hooda's good health and future. The celebrations then continued with the cutting of a birthday cake, as party workers exchanged greetings and conveyed their best wishes to the former Chief Minister,” he added. During the programme, the newly elected executive committee of the Rohtak Bar Association, including president Hari Swaroop Hooda and other members, was felicitated by Congress leaders. The party workers congratulated the victorious advocates and wished them success in their future endeavours.

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KD said office-bearers and workers of the district units participated in a bhandara (community meal) and an eye-donation camp organised by Ashadeep Ujjwal Haryana at the Old ITI Ground. Congress workers extended their support to the initiative and participated in the social service activities, he added.

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“Celebrating Hooda’s birthday with a commitment to service, dedication and public welfare is a symbol of their respect and affection for him. The occasion is marked not merely as a birthday celebration but also through activities aimed at serving society and contributing to public welfare,” said KD.

Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, former MLA Anand Singh Dangi, former political adviser Professor Virendra and Congress president Balwan Ranga were among those prominent present on the occasion.

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