Social worker launches ‘Mission Ekta Party’ in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 9

Social activist Kanta Allaria launched a new party “Mission Ekta Party” at Ambala on Saturday. Allaria said the Constitution of the country will be her party’s manifesto and accused other political outfits of not implementing it with entire commitment.

She also introduced the national and state executive bodies of the party, of which she is the national president. Allaria said, “The target of the party is to fully implement the Constitution so that the countrymen rise above caste and religious discrimination and consider humanity as their duty.”

She said her party would focus on Ambala and Sirsa constituency in the next General Election and and then on the Assembly election.

“I am against freebies and free distribution of ration. Instead, the government should provide employment and give people the opportunity to earn their livelihood,” Allaria said. —