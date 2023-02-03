Socio-digital drive by Rohtak admn to check drug abuse

Rohtak, February 2
The district administration will run a concerted socio-digital campaign to check the abuse of narcotic drugs here. Village- as well as ward-level committees and teams of students, “dhaakad groups”, will be constituted to mitigate the menace.
The data of drug addicts and suppliers will be compiled and uploaded on “Prayas” mobile app, and the record of medical drugs, commonly used by addicts and available at chemist shops, will be uploaded on “Saathi” app. This was decided at a district-level meeting chaired by Rohtak Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yash Pal today evening. “People’s representatives at the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) will be included in the committees to ensure the success of the drive,” said the DC.
He directed SDMs present at the meeting to constitute the village- and ward-level committees by February 15 and cluster-level committees by February 7.
“People who are passionate about preventing drug abuse will be included in the committees. They will be given special training to carry out the campaign,” said Yash Pal.
As per the state action plan prepared to prevent drug abuse, “dhaakad groups”, comprising five school/college students each, will be entrusted with the task of keeping an eye on their fellow students and informing their teachers/principal in case any student seemed to be drifting towards drugs. “Counselling and treatment for these students would start soon after,” said the DC.
Rohtak SDM Rakesh Kumar Saini, Meham SDM Dalvir Phogat, Sampla SDM Subhash Chander Joon, City Magistrate Mohit Mahrana, DSP Dr Ravinder Kumar, District Education Officer Dr Jitender Malik and District Development and Panchayat Officer Jitender Sharma attended the meeting.
