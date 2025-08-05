DT
Home / Haryana / Software engineer dies by suicide in Gurugram

The reason behind the suicide is not yet known
Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:26 PM Aug 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A 26-year-old software engineer allegedly committed suicide in Gurugram's Sector 17-A on Tuesday.

He was found hanging from a fan in his rented room.

A police team sent the body to the mortuary. The reason behind the suicide is not yet known. No suicide note was found.

According to the police, Mohit Chauhan was a resident of Jatauli village in Gurugram. He passed out from IIT, Indore, in 2017 and worked in a multinational company.

A senior investigating officer said the deceased got engaged in June and his fiancée works in the Intelligence Bureau.

“The deceased lived in a rented room. When there was no movement in his room on Tuesday afternoon, the landlord informed the police. When the police arrived, Mohit was found hanging from the fan with the help of a bedsheet. His family has been informed. The post-mortem will be held on Wednesday,” said Sajjan Singh, SHO, Sector 18 police station.

