Soil testing reveals long-term fertility concerns in Yamunanagar dist

The soil sample analysis conducted in Yamunanagar district has revealed deficiencies in important soil nutrients, raising concerns about long-term soil health and agricultural productivity.

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The study covers all six blocks of the district—Jagadhri, Chhachhrauli, Vyaspur, Saraswati Nagar, Sadhaura and Radaur, where soil samples were collected and tested to determine the current fertility status.According to the laboratory findings, the soils in most parts of the district have low to medium levels of organic carbon and nitrogen along with zinc deficiency in several locations.

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Agriculture experts say that if these issues are not addressed through scientific soil management practices, crop productivity could be adversely affected in the coming years.Organic carbon, which is considered a key indicator of soil health and fertility, was found to be low in the majority of soil samples collected from the six blocks.

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The organic carbon levels in the soils ranged between 0.30 and 0.52 per cent, which falls in the low to medium category, whereas soils with organic carbon above 1.0 percent are considered healthy and highly fertile.Low organic carbon indicates reduced soil organic matter, which may affect the soil structure, water retention and overall fertility.

The report also showed that available nitrogen in the district soils was blow optimum levels.The nitrogen content in the tested samples ranged between 180 and 260 kg per hectare, which is categorised as low fertility, as soils with nitrogen levels below 280 kg per hectare are considered deficient.

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Nitrogen is a vital nutrient required for plant growth and crop productivity. The deficiency of nitrogen can lead to stunted growth, pale leaves and lower crop yields.

Experts say that continuous cultivation and heavy dependence on chemical fertilisers without adequate organic inputs may have contributed to declining nitrogen levels in the agricultural fields.

In addition, zinc levels in the soil samples ranged between 0.4 and 0.9 ppm, indicating deficiency to marginal availability as zinc levels below 0.6 ppm are considered deficient while 0.6 to 1.0 ppm is regarded as marginal.

Zinc is an essential micronutrient required for proper plant development and yield formation.

An agriculture expert said that the soil analysis in the six blocks of Yamunanagar district highlighted the need for improving organic carbon levels, nitrogen availability and zinc nutrition.

“With proper soil management practices and balanced fertiliser use, the farmers can significantly enhance soil fertility, reduce input costs and increase agricultural productivity in the district,” said the agriculture expert.

The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to adopt soil test-based fertiliser application to restore soil fertility and improve crop yields.

“To improve organic carbon content, the farmers are encouraged to incorporate 10-15 tonnes per hectare of farmyard manure, compost and green manuring crops such as dhaincha and sunhemp into their agriculture fields,” said Aditya Pratap Dabas, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Yamunanagar.

He said the farmers should incorporate crop residues instead of burning it.

He further said that for improving nitrogen availability, balanced application of nitrogen fertilisers and legume-based cropping systems was recommended.

“The farmers should undertake balanced use of nitrogen fertilisers such as urea based on crop requirement. Split application of nitrogen should be used to improve nutrient efficiency,” said DDA Aditya Pratap Dabas.

He said in areas showing zinc deficiency, the farmers were advised to apply zinc sulphate at the recommended dose of around 25 kg per hectare once in two to three years.

“Besides, the farmers should adopt foliar spray of 0.5 percent zinc sulphate solution, where deficiency symptoms appear,” said Dabas.

He said that farmers should follow recommendations provided through soil testing reports to ensure balanced nutrient management.

“Strengthening soil testing facilities and encouraging scientific nutrient management will help the farmers reduce input costs while improving productivity and maintaining long-term soil health in Yamunanagar district,” said Dabas.