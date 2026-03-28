Solar plant installed at DAV institute in Yamunanagar

A solar energy plant was installed at TDTR DAV Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Yamunanagar, with the support of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Limited, Yamunanagar.

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The unit was inaugurated on Friday by a senior member of the ISGEC management, Dr Tanvi Puri, who unveiled the state-of-the-art installation.

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Prior to the ceremony, Dr Puri visited and inspected the campus.

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Vijay Kapur, Chairman of DAV Educational Institutions, welcomed Dr Tanvi Puri and Sanjay Chaudhary, CEO (Process Equipment Division), ISGEC. He commended Ranjit Puri and Aditya Puri for their contributions to DAV institutions in Yamunanagar.

He emphasised the importance of adopting green energy solutions in educational institutions to create a healthy environment and reduce electricity expenses, enabling institutes to function sustainably.

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“The solar plant was installed with the support of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Limited as part of its commitment to renewable energy and social responsibility. We praise Aditya Puri for promoting clean energy for a sustainable future by mitigating carbon emissions,” said Vijay Kapur.

He added with this initiative, the institute continues to lead by example in integrating modern technology with environmental responsibility.

Dr Tanvi Puri appreciated the efforts of DAV institutions in providing quality education and affordable healthcare services to the community and assured her continued support for such initiatives in the future.

The Principal, Dr Himanshu Sekhar Behera, highlighted the institute’s academic achievements, noting that students have consistently earned gold medals over the years due to excellent results.

“This solar energy plant marks a new chapter in our institute’s journey towards sustainability. It will inspire students and faculty to adopt eco-friendly practices,” said Dr Behera.

He also acknowledged the vision of late Jagannath Kapur, whose efforts laid the foundation for the institution’s growth, and thanked Dr Tanvi Puri for facilitating the project.

MC Sharma, National Treasurer of DAV Educational Institutions, praised the contributions of the Puri family and late Jagannath Kapur, stating their support had helped DAV institutions achieve a strong position in the district.

VK Kashiv, Principal of DAV Public School, Yamunanagar, was also present.

The event concluded with the presentation of a memento to the chief guest, followed by a tour of the solar facility demonstrating its capacity to meet a significant portion of the institute’s energy needs.