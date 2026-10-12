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Home / Haryana / Solar plant murder case: Second key accused arrested in Sirsa

Solar plant murder case: Second key accused arrested in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:14 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The accused being taken to court in Sirsa.
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The police have arrested another key accused, Vijay Kumar, alias Gokul, on Monday, in the murder of solar plant contractor Subhash Chander at Jamal village in Sirsa district. The accused, a resident of Jandli village in Fatehabad district, allegedly helped cover the shooter, Rahul, during the attack on October 6.

According to the police, Vijay had met another accused, Rakesh Kumar, in Hisar jail in 2019, when both were lodged there in connection with separate cases. Rakesh was later employed at the solar plant on a monthly salary of Rs 15,000, the police said.

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The police are preparing to produce Vijay in court and seek his remand for questioning about the alleged conspiracy, the motive behind the murder and the roles of other suspects.

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The incident took place around 1.30 pm on October 6 at a solar plant being set up by Hexa Sun Energy Pvt Ltd near the Rajasthan border at Jamal village, under the Nathusari Chopta police station area.

Subhash Chander, who was handling contract work at the plant, was sitting there when two to three men allegedly arrived and shot him before fleeing. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sirsa, where he died during treatment.

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11 named in FIR

The police registered a murder case against 11 persons, including alleged main accused Rahul, on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Bahader Ram, a resident of Jamal village.

Nathusari Chopta SHO Pramod Kumar said the police had earlier arrested Rahul, a resident of Jamal, and taken him on four days’ police remand. Vijay is the second key accused to be arrested in the case.

The police teams are conducting raids to trace the remaining suspects. Further questioning is expected to shed light on the motive and the alleged roles of others involved in the killing.

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