Solar pumps to be subsidised for cow shelters, water user bodies in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

The state government has extended its support to Gaushalas (cow shelters) and Water User Associations by providing subsidised solar pumps across the state. The spokesperson of the New and Renewable Energy Department said applications for these subsidies could be submitted until November 14.

To promote the use of solar energy in rural agricultural activities, the state New and Renewable Energy Department is offering a 75 per cent subsidy to farmers on solar energy pumps ranging from 3 HP to 10 HP, on behalf of both Central and state governments.

The department has already installed 64,902 solar energy pumps, with an additional 26,798 pumps, currently in the installation phase. Haryana ranks second in the country for the successful implementation of the scheme and has set an ambitious target to instal 70,000 pumps in 2023-24. Furthermore, pending electric tubewell connections from 2019-2021, ranging from 1 HP to 10 HP, will also be equipped with solar energy systems.

In addition to these initiatives, the solar energy pumps are also available to collective irrigation systems and water user associations, all eligible for a 75 per cent subsidy for irrigation, said the government spokesperson.