Sold tomatoes at throwaway rates, farmers dejected as prices shoot

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 28

While the tomato price has shot up to Rs 50-80 per kg in the local market, it has hit the Rs 100 per kg mark and above in Delhi and other states. The tomato growers in the district feel dejected as they had sold their produce at throwaway prices this season.

Factors like dip in supply and heavy rainfall are to blame for the soaring prices. In the wholesale market, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg, while in retail, these are being sold at Rs 50 to 80 per kg.

Sunil Kumar, a farmer from Kheri Dabdalan village, said, “While we have been hearing about the prices of tomato touching Rs 100 per kg in Delhi for the past few days, I have been selling these for merely Rs 1.5 to 2.5 per kg this season. I have suffered heavy losses not just because of lower prices, but due to insect attacks on the crop too. Last year, I had a good profit and sold my produce for Rs 15-27 per kg.”

Meanwhile, a farmer, who sells his produce in Delhi, managed to reap get good margins. Nirmal Kumar, a farmer, said, “I have been selling my produce in Delhi for several years. Initially, the produce was sold for Rs 6 to 10 per kg, but the prices have improved in the past week and today, I sold my last produce for Rs 34 to 44 per kg.”

Sonu Kumar, a tomato trader, said, “At present, a majority of the stocks are arriving from Himachal Pradesh and due to the lower availability, the prices have increased. It may continue this way for next few days.”

Rahul, a retailer, said, “We get stock from a wholesaler in crates containing around 24 to 27 kg tomato and after sorting, about 5 kg is rejected due to poor condition. Apart from this, there are other expenses. Only the good quality tomato is kept for sale. While at the beginning of the month, tomato was around Rs 10 per kg, it increased to Rs 20 and then gradually to Rs 80 in the past few days.”