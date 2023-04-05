Soldier cremated with state honours in Kaithal village

Tribune News Service

Panipat, April 4

Sepoy Balwinder (32), who died on duty, was cremated with state honours at his native Gyong village in Kaithal district on Tuesday.

Balwinder was in the Jat Regiment of the Army and posted at Nasik. He suffered a heart stroke while on duty on Monday. A contingent of the Army paid tributes to him.

