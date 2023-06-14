Some delay in lodging FIR won't undermine assault case, says HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 13

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that some delay in the lodging of an FIR will not be fatal to the prosecution case in a criminal matter involving injury, especially when the evidence of the prosecution witnesses was found to be creditworthy.

Justice NS Shekhawat of the HC also made it clear that the victim was not expected to give a pictorial description of each injury caused by every accused when several persons attacked him with their weapons.

The assertion by Justice Shekhawat came on a bunch of two appeals filed against a common judgment of conviction and order of sentence passed in June 2006 by the Faridabad Additional Sessions Judge. The three appellants were convicted for causing grievous hurt to an advocate and other offences before being sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for four years.

Challenging the judgment, the counsel for the appellants contended they had been falsely implicated by the complainant by assigning false roles. Besides this, there was a day’s delay in lodging the FIR and the entire prosecution was “afterthought and manipulated”. Even, the prosecution could not offer any plausible explanation for the delay in registration of the FIR, which was utilised by the complainant in coining false version against the appellants.

Justice Shekhawat asserted serious injuries were caused to the advocate by the assailants and he was immediately shifted to the hospital. “When the injured was in the hospital, the first priority of the family was to provide him the best possible treatment and to save his life. Thus, the state counsel has rightly submitted that the delay of one day in registration of the FIR would not be fatal, more so, when this court has found the evidence of two prosecution witnesses creditworthy”.

Justice Shekhawat asserted the court after taking into consideration the rival submissions by the counsel for the parties, was of the considered opinion that the complainant while appearing as a prosecution witness specifically assigned roles to all the three appellants, “who caused injuries to him indiscriminately”.