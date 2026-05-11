Somnath Swabhiman Parv to be celebrated across Haryana today

The Haryana Government will organise ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv – 1,000 Years of Unbroken Faith’ programmes across the state on May 11.

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The event will be dedicated to India’s Sanatan culture, faith, self-respect and glorious civilisational heritage, said the government spokesperson.

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Ministers, state ministers and Members of Parliament will attend the programmes being organised in different districts as chief guests.

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The objective of the programme is to connect the younger generation with the country’s cultural heritage, Sanatan traditions and the glorious history of the Somnath Temple.

Under the programme, the Chief Minister will attend the event in Kurukshetra, Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh in Nuh, Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar in Faridabad, Speaker Haryana Vidhan Sabha Harvinder Kalyan in Karnal, Deputy Speaker Krishan Lal Middha in Jind, Energy Minister Anil Vij in Ambala, Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar in Sonepat and Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh in Gurugram as chief guests.

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Similarly, Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda will attend the programme in Panipat, Revenue Minister Vipul Goel in Panchkula, Cooperation Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma in Rohtak, Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana in Yamunanagar, Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa in Sirsa, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi in Hisar, Women and Child Development Minister Shruti Choudhry in Bhiwani, Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao in Mahendragarh and Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam in Palwal as chief guests.

On Friday, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar held a video conference with all Deputy Commissioners of the state and gave directions to ensure grand celebrations of Somnath Swabhiman Parv on May 11.

PM’s address from Somnath to be telecast live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live address from the Somnath Temple on May 11 will be telecast during district-level programmes across the state. Kalash Yatras will also be organised at the district level, culminating in ‘jalabhishek’ at Shiva temples.