Son arrested for murder of sarpanch’s wife in Yamunanagar

Solving the murder case of a sarpanch’s wife, a CIA-II team has arrested two persons, including the son of the deceased. The accused have been identified as Gomit, son of the deceased woman, and his accomplice Pankaj. Both are residents of Shyampur village in Yamunanagar district.

Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said the accused were produced before a local court on Saturday, which remanded them to four days of police custody. DSP Ashish Chaudhary said Baljinder Kaur, wife of the sarpanch of Shyampur village, died under mysterious circumstances on December 24, 2025. He said that on the directions of Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal, a special CIA-II team was constituted to investigate the case. “During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased and her son Gomit had been involved in a long-standing family dispute. Due to this discord, Gomit was sent to England about two years ago. However, the family feud remained unresolved,” said DSP Chaudhary.

He further stated that police investigations revealed Gomit returned to India from England on December 18, 2025, without informing any family member. “Only his accomplice Pankaj, a resident of Shyampur, was aware of his secret return. Pankaj supported Gomit throughout the incident and did not inform anyone,” the DSP said.

According to the DSP, on the night of December 24, 2025, Gomit secretly arrived in his village and hid in a cattle shed.

“Late that night, he found an opportunity and attacked his mother. He first stabbed her and then strangled her to death. After committing the murder, the body was dumped into a water tank in the cattle yard to make it appear as an accidental or suspicious death. The accused then fled the spot,” DSP Chaudhary said.

He added that preliminary investigations revealed that Gomit wanted to marry a girl from his village against the wishes of his parents.