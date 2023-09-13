Son-in-law of gangster among 2 arrested for murder of Panipat ASI

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 12

Hours after the recovery of the bullet-riddled body of ASI Rishi Kumar (45), posted at Sector 13/17 police station in Panipat, the Karnal police yesterday claimed to have solved the murder with the arrest of two persons, including the son-in-law of a gangster.

ASI Rishi went missing on Saturday evening and his body was found in a canal near Budhanpur village of Karnal district on late Sunday evening. As per the police, six to seven bullets had been pumped into his body.

The accused have been identified as Deepak, residing in Tehsil Camp of Panipat; and Rajan of Jyoti Colony. “Deepak is the son-in-law of gangster Durjan Singh,” said SP Shashank Kumar Sawan.

He said a few years ago, Rishi Kumar was posted at CIA, Panipat, and had taken Deepak’s friend into custody, due to which Deepak nursed a grudge against Rishi. To take revenge, Deepak befriended him and they would meet during duty hours and even after duty, the SP stated.

On Saturday evening, Deepak took him in his car for an outing. Rajan, too, was in the car. Upon receiving a call from a family member, Rishi said he was with Deepak and thereafter switched off the phone. All three decided to have a dinner at a hotel in Karnal. On the way, Deepak and Rishi had an argument over Durjan Singh, following which Deepak allegedly planned to kill him.

He took a turn towards Rasin village and shot Rishi. They then dumped the body into the canal. Locals spotted the body in the canal on Sunday and informed the police. Both accused had been taken on a two-day police remand to determine the involvement of others, said the police.

