Son kills woman with axe in Ladwa

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly killed by her son with an axe at Dudha village of Ladwa in Kurukshetra last night.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Mukesh (45), a resident of Dudha village.

Advertisement

As per the information, Mukesh’s younger son, reportedly a minor, attacked her with an axe last night and fled away.

Advertisement

After getting information, police officials reached the spot and started an investigation.

A case has been registered on the complaint of Hari Chand, a neighbour of the deceased woman. In his complaint, Hari Chand said after divorce from her husband Jai Bhagwan, Mukesh used to live alone in the house. The couple had two sons, and they were both with their father. While the elder son had gone to Canada three years ago on a study visa, the younger son used to live with the father in the village.

Advertisement

“The younger son used to suspect the character of his mother and last night, around 11.45 pm Mukesh’s son attacked her with an axe. Mukesh, with head injuries, entered our house through the rooftop to save herself, but her son followed her and hit her in the face and head with an axe. We tried to stop him but he managed to flee. Mukesh was rushed to the CHC, Ladwa, where she was declared dead,” the complainant stated.

A case has been registered at the Ladwa police station under Section 103 of the BNS.

Ladwa Deputy Superintendent of Police Randhir Singh said the information regarding a murder case was received on the intervening night of October 21 and 22. A son had killed his mother. Following the information the police teams inspected the spot. The body of the deceased woman has been handed over to the kin of the deceased after a post-mortem examination at the LNJP district Civil Hospital. The woman was living separately due to a dispute with her husband. Efforts are being made to nab the accused, he said.