Son of boxing coach 'drowns' in JLN canal

Rohtak, June 6
Angad, son of well-known boxing coach Anil Dhankhar, was suspected to have drowned in JLN Canal on the outskirts of Rohtak city today. Dhankhar has trained international boxer Amit Panghal. Dhankhar’s son had gone to the canal along with his friend. Divers were engaged to search for the boy, but he had not been traced till the filing of this report.
