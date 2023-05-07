Son of main accused in quadruple murder case held after 21 months

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 6

The SIT of the Nuh police probing the 2021 Rajendra park quadruple murder today arrested the son of the main accused, Rao Rai Singh, after 21 months of the incident.

He has been identified as advocate Anand Yadav. The Nuh police said they had taken Anand on a two-day remand after being produced in a city court today and were questioning him.

Notably, Rao Rai Singh, who was a retired Army man, died by suicide in the Bhondsi jail after two months of his arrest.

Nuh SP Varun Singla said Anand had been arrested for criminal conspiracy in the case. While his location was at Khatu Shyam at the time of the murders, but he was found involved in the crime.

“Anand has been arrested on the basis of evidence. Even during his lie-detection test, the accused did not give clear answers. Meanwhile, his deceased wife’s DNA and swab sample reports have matched his. On the basis of these points, he was arrested and is being interrogated,” the SP added.

On August 23, 2021, Rao Rai Singh had hacked to death three members of his tenant’s family and his own daughter-in-law. He was allegedly enraged over the alleged illicit relationship between his daughter-in-law Sunita (32) and tenant Krishan Kumar Tiwari (42). Krishan’s wife Anamika (38) and two daughters Surabhi and Vidhi were among the victims.

Following the murders, Rao Rai went to a police station with the weapon and surrendered himself.

The police arrested Rao Rai and his wife Bimlesh. Both were sent to the Bhondsi jail. On October 5, 2021, Rao Rai died by suicide. In his suicide note, he reportedly confessed that he hacked the victims to death over the alleged illicit relationship. He was also upset over his wife being named as co-accused. The family of Sunita also alleged Anand’s involvement in the murder.

The investigation of the case was transferred to the Nuh police and an SIT, led by Firozpur Jhirka DSP, was formed.