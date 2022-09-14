Son was bullied, alleges father of dead student

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 13

Mystery shrouds the death of 20-year-old BBA (Hons) second-year student Sanskar Chaturvedi of OP Jindal Global University (JGU), who was found dead on an under-construction road outside the university campus.

Meanwhile, victim’s father Mukesh Chaturvedi said that his son was under serious mental stress and filed a complaint regarding this with the university authorities. He also filed a complaint with the police for the bullying and torturing of his son by students.

In his two-page complaint to the police and chief procter of varsity, he said his son was tortured by his roommates and other students in the hostel campus.

Anjoo Mohun, director communications of the university, however, said “The varsity has a zero tolerance policy towards any form of ragging... The police are investigating the matter and the university authorities are fully cooperating in the process.”