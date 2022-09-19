Sonali Phogat death case: Goa court grants bail to two suspected drug peddlers

Panaji, September 19
Two of the five accused arrested in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat's murder case were granted bail by a special court in Goa on Monday.
Ramachandra Mandrekar and Dattaprasad Gaonkar, who are accused of peddling drugs, were granted bail by the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in Mapusa town.
Earlier, the same court had granted bail to Edwin Nunes, owner of the Curlies Restaurant where Phogat had partied hours before her death.
Phogat (43) was brought dead to a private hospital in Anjuna on August 23.
The police had said she was given an “obnoxious” substance mixed with water to drink.
Two of her colleagues, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, were arrested under the charge of murder.
The probe into the case was recently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. A CBI team is in the state currently.
The team visited the hotel where Phogat was staying as well as the partially demolished Curlies restaurant where she partied, officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth funeral LIVE Updates: Big Ben chimes, hymns mark state funeral for Britain's Queen
Congregation of around 2,000 guests made up of world leaders...
3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case
DGP Gaurav Yadav says the team will work under the supervisi...
Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24
A committee, including students, university officials, admin...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Kharar court sends three accused to 7-day police remand
Much will now depend on the forensic analysis of the phones ...
Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case
The 23-year-old is a school dropout