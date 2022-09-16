Sonali Phogat death: CBI team arrives in Goa for probe

PTI

Panaji, September 16

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived in Goa from Delhi on Friday to investigate the mysterious death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat in the state last month, an official said.

The central agency team would visit Anjuna police station and other spots related to the case in North Goa, the senior official said.

Goa Police have arrested five people in connection with Phogat's death. While two were held on the charge of murder, three others were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The police official said the CBI would be given all the documents related to the case.

Phogat, who was from Hisar in Haryana, was brought dead to a hospital in Goa on the intervening night of August 22-23 after heavy partying at Curlies restaurant at Anjuna beach. A former TikTok star and a contestant on the reality TV show ‘Big Boss’, 43-year old Phogat had arrived in Goa with two of her male aides - Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh - a day before the incident, officials said.

The CBI, which has taken over the probe, has re-registered the FIR.